Street Beat: 2024-04-05

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Fanny – Long Road Home
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- Trafalgars – Come On
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
- Count Five – pretty big mouth
- Monks – I Hate You
- Space Monks – Herd It All Before
- Death – Freakin’ Out
- Zoot – The Freak
- The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Great Big Kiss
- New York Dolls – Looking For A Kiss
- Cull-The Band – She Knows
- Rat Catcher – Tarnish
- Stranglers – Walk on By
- Hagol – Gates of Steel
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
- Maelstrom – By Myself
- Pel Mel – No Word From China
- Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- Colonised – Fairweather
- Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
- Numbers – new life
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- scaryheater – lost it
- Velvet Moth – happy campers
- stereolab – the noise of carpet
