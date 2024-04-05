Street Beat: 2024-04-05

April 5, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Fanny – Long Road Home
  3. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  4. Trafalgars – Come On
  5. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  6. Count Five – Psychotic Reaction
  7. Count Five – pretty big mouth
  8. Monks – I Hate You
  9. Space Monks – Herd It All Before
  10. Death – Freakin’ Out
  11. Zoot – The Freak
  12. The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Great Big Kiss
  13. New York Dolls – Looking For A Kiss
  14. Cull-The Band – She Knows
  15. Rat Catcher – Tarnish
  16. Stranglers – Walk on By
  17. Hagol – Gates of Steel
  18. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
  19. Maelstrom – By Myself
  20. Pel Mel – No Word From China
  21. Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
  22. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
  23. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  24. Colonised – Fairweather
  25. Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
  26. Numbers – new life
  27. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  28. scaryheater – lost it
  29. Velvet Moth – happy campers
  30. stereolab – the noise of carpet
