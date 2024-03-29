Street Beat: 2024-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Tom Jones – It’s Not Unusual
  3. Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
  4. Amon Duul II – Top of the Mud
  5. Amon Duul II – A Morning Excuse
  6. Sparks – Amateur Hour
  7. The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
  8. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  9. Menscheviks – Been In Love(Once)
  10. Maelstrom – By Myself
  11. DEW – Got Away
  12. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  13. The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
  14. Melanie – What have they done to my song ma
  15. Stereolab – Ping Pong
  16. The Breeders – Safari
  17. Sonic Youth – Sunday
  18. Meat Tray – cheap street
  19. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  20. Spacemen 3 – Revolution 3
  21. The Sundays – Summertime
  22. Loved Ones – Everlovin’ Man
  23. The Nazz – Open my Eyes
  24. Pel Mel – Tongue Tied
  25. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House
  26. Devo – Space Junk
  27. Subtract-S – Mb Ph(mobile phone)
  28. Gary Numan – Cars
  29. Twine – Same Old Problems
  30. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl
  31. Toxic Shock – Animal
