Street Beat: 2024-03-29

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Tom Jones – It’s Not Unusual
- Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
- Amon Duul II – Top of the Mud
- Amon Duul II – A Morning Excuse
- Sparks – Amateur Hour
- The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Menscheviks – Been In Love(Once)
- Maelstrom – By Myself
- DEW – Got Away
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- The Beach Boys – Good Vibrations
- Melanie – What have they done to my song ma
- Stereolab – Ping Pong
- The Breeders – Safari
- Sonic Youth – Sunday
- Meat Tray – cheap street
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Spacemen 3 – Revolution 3
- The Sundays – Summertime
- Loved Ones – Everlovin’ Man
- The Nazz – Open my Eyes
- Pel Mel – Tongue Tied
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Happy House
- Devo – Space Junk
- Subtract-S – Mb Ph(mobile phone)
- Gary Numan – Cars
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl
- Toxic Shock – Animal
