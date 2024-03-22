Street Beat: 2024-03-22

Written by on March 22, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Trafalgars – Come On
  3. Johnny Seagull & The Hot chips – Never Dies
  4. The Menscheviks – Been in Love(Once)
  5. DEW – Rip Tide
  6. Maelstrom – By Myself
  7. Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
  8. Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
  9. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadillos
  10. The Damned – Eloise
  11. Radio Birdman – Smith And Wesson Blues(live)
  12. Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmut(live)
  13. Crush inc. – Green Earth
  14. Tumbleweed – Sundial
  15. X – Strange Life
  16. Adverts – One cord wonders
  17. Erase Errata – Dust
  18. Straightjacket Fits – Life in One Chord
  19. Xero – Love and Anarchy
  20. Harry Howard & the NDE – How To Be Kind
  21. The Bizarros – I Bizarro
  22. The Waitresses – The Comb
  23. The Vovos – Melodramatic
  24. Old Mate – I Think Of You
  25. Wireheads – Note To Self
  26. susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
  27. Cable Ties – Say What You Mean
  28. The Bags – Survive
  29. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Anker-Snapper
  30. Kleenex – You
  31. Hawkwind – Born to go
