Street Beat: 2024-03-22

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Trafalgars – Come On
- Johnny Seagull & The Hot chips – Never Dies
- The Menscheviks – Been in Love(Once)
- DEW – Rip Tide
- Maelstrom – By Myself
- Free Drinks – Fight The Wave
- Druid Fluids – Dr Miller
- Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadillos
- The Damned – Eloise
- Radio Birdman – Smith And Wesson Blues(live)
- Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmut(live)
- Crush inc. – Green Earth
- Tumbleweed – Sundial
- X – Strange Life
- Adverts – One cord wonders
- Erase Errata – Dust
- Straightjacket Fits – Life in One Chord
- Xero – Love and Anarchy
- Harry Howard & the NDE – How To Be Kind
- The Bizarros – I Bizarro
- The Waitresses – The Comb
- The Vovos – Melodramatic
- Old Mate – I Think Of You
- Wireheads – Note To Self
- susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
- Cable Ties – Say What You Mean
- The Bags – Survive
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Anker-Snapper
- Kleenex – You
- Hawkwind – Born to go
