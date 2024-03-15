Street Beat: 2024-03-15

March 15, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  3. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  4. Sons Of Zoku – O Saber
  5. The Jam – That’s Entertainment
  6. The Jam – In The City
  7. Sparks – Wonder Girl
  8. Sparks – Girl from Germany
  9. Wireheads – arrive alive
  10. OLD MATE – shit liver kid
  11. Harry Nilsson – Introduction
  12. Harry Nilsson – Daddy’s Song
  13. Patti Smith Group – 54321/Wave
  14. Pixies – Caribou
  15. The Breeders – Divine Hammer
  16. The Screaming Jennies – Three Little ladies
  17. Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
  18. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  19. Motorhead – Shine
  20. The Native Cats – Dallas
  21. The Gun Club – Good Bye Johnny
  22. The Villenettes – In My Head
  23. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  24. Psycho Derek & the Reissues – Out of Our Tree
  25. Spectangle – paper shaker
  26. Druid Fluids – Sours Happy Fantasy
  27. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  28. The Dagoes – Ten Years On
  29. Belle Of Chaos – dead opheus
  30. Devo – Gut Feeling/Sloppy(live)
