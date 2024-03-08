Street Beat: 2024-03-08

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Beautiful Black – Zen
- Sandy Dish – New Age Girl
- Drahla – Default Parody
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- Androids Of Mu – Bored Housewives
- Destroy all Monsters – Bored
- Sonic Youth – The World Looks Red
- Sputniks – Our Boys
- The Go-Betweens – Karen(Live)
- Ronnie Spector – She Talks To Rainbows
- Melanie Safka – Lay Down(Candles in the rain)
- Mama Cass Elliott – Dream A Little Dream Of Me
- The 5th Dimension – Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In
- Hunky Punks – Dance Mix
- Toxic Shock – Ambulance
- Fluffy – Emilio
- Swamp Kitteh – Conspiracy Theory
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
- Swimsuit – Hard Times
- J.B.D. – ring now, to avoid disappointment
- The What 4 – Science Fiction
- The Slits – Typical Girls
- Theta – Male Authors
- Rule of Thirds – Stuck
- Avant Gardeners – Really good in theory
- Thanes – Shake the Moon
- The Systemaddicts – Do You Really Want My Love?
- The Molting Vultures – The Trough
- Bad Poets – Walking Song
