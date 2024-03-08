Street Beat: 2024-03-08

Written by on March 8, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Beautiful Black – Zen
  3. Sandy Dish – New Age Girl
  4. Drahla – Default Parody
  5. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  6. Androids Of Mu – Bored Housewives
  7. Destroy all Monsters – Bored
  8. Sonic Youth – The World Looks Red
  9. Sputniks – Our Boys
  10. The Go-Betweens – Karen(Live)
  11. Ronnie Spector – She Talks To Rainbows
  12. Melanie Safka – Lay Down(Candles in the rain)
  13. Mama Cass Elliott – Dream A Little Dream Of Me
  14. The 5th Dimension – Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In
  15. Hunky Punks – Dance Mix
  16. Toxic Shock – Ambulance
  17. Fluffy – Emilio
  18. Swamp Kitteh – Conspiracy Theory
  19. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
  20. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  21. J.B.D. – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  22. The What 4 – Science Fiction
  23. The Slits – Typical Girls
  24. Theta – Male Authors
  25. Rule of Thirds – Stuck
  26. Avant Gardeners – Really good in theory
  27. Thanes – Shake the Moon
  28. The Systemaddicts – Do You Really Want My Love?
  29. The Molting Vultures – The Trough
  30. Bad Poets – Walking Song
