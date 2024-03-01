Street Beat: 2024-03-01

Written by on March 1, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The UBombs – Rejected
  3. The UBombs – It’s Automatic
  4. Sons Of Zoku – Yang Yin
  5. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  6. The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
  7. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  8. The Trafalgars – Company Time
  9. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  10. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  11. Bent – Skeleton Man
  12. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage
  13. The BandShe – Periodic Table
  14. Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
  15. Placement – It’s Over
  16. Big Town – Central Station
  17. TGRX – System
  18. Todd Rundgren – I Saw the Light
  19. Roxy Music – Editions Of you
  20. The Spikes – Bloodmud
  21. Repo – Steak Knives
  22. HAGOL – Hate
  23. The Munch – Homelife
  24. Basty H – People say he’s lucky(and Their Assumption Is Correct)
  25. Martin Rev – Dreams
  26. Bikini Kill – Blood One
  27. Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
  28. Nick Drake – Pink Moon
  29. Twine – Same Old Problems
