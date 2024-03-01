Street Beat: 2024-03-01

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The UBombs – Rejected
- The UBombs – It’s Automatic
- Sons Of Zoku – Yang Yin
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- The Beautiful Black – Fatally Flawed
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
- The Trafalgars – Company Time
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- Bent – Skeleton Man
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage
- The BandShe – Periodic Table
- Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
- Placement – It’s Over
- Big Town – Central Station
- TGRX – System
- Todd Rundgren – I Saw the Light
- Roxy Music – Editions Of you
- The Spikes – Bloodmud
- Repo – Steak Knives
- HAGOL – Hate
- The Munch – Homelife
- Basty H – People say he’s lucky(and Their Assumption Is Correct)
- Martin Rev – Dreams
- Bikini Kill – Blood One
- Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
- Nick Drake – Pink Moon
- Twine – Same Old Problems
