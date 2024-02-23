Street Beat: 2024-02-23

Written by on February 23, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Dead Witch – Sunshine
  3. The Beautiful Black – Shock and Awe
  4. 208L Containers – Luddite Lan Party
  5. Basty Band – Song For A Skull
  6. Mogwai – Old Poisons
  7. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  8. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  9. Dave & Terry – So Near
  10. The Toss – Devondale
  11. Fear And Loathing – Get It On(Turbonegro)
  12. Fiendish Cavendish – People Git On
  13. Dapto Dogs – get it alone
  14. Mamas and the Papas – California Earthquake
  15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Introduction
  16. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Burning of the Midnight Lamp
  17. The Byrds – Eight Miles High
  18. The Byrds – So You want To Be A Rock ‘N’ Roll Star
  19. Monks – Monk Time
  20. Monks – I Hate You
  21. Amy & the Angels – I Hate Being In Love
  22. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  23. The BandShe – Cobra
  24. The Songs of Tom Smith – I am a Living God
  25. Shonen Knife – Jump into the new world
  26. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  27. The Vains – Strut
  28. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  29. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
