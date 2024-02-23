Street Beat: 2024-02-23

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Dead Witch – Sunshine
- The Beautiful Black – Shock and Awe
- 208L Containers – Luddite Lan Party
- Basty Band – Song For A Skull
- Mogwai – Old Poisons
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- Dave & Terry – So Near
- The Toss – Devondale
- Fear And Loathing – Get It On(Turbonegro)
- Fiendish Cavendish – People Git On
- Dapto Dogs – get it alone
- Mamas and the Papas – California Earthquake
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Introduction
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Burning of the Midnight Lamp
- The Byrds – Eight Miles High
- The Byrds – So You want To Be A Rock ‘N’ Roll Star
- Monks – Monk Time
- Monks – I Hate You
- Amy & the Angels – I Hate Being In Love
- Sette Bello – Evil Eye
- The BandShe – Cobra
- The Songs of Tom Smith – I am a Living God
- Shonen Knife – Jump into the new world
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- The Vains – Strut
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
