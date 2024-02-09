Street Beat: 2024-02-09

Written by on February 9, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. MC5 – Ramblin’ Rose
  3. MC5 – Looking At You
  4. The Loved Ones – Everlovin Man
  5. The Fiction – Robot Love
  6. The Modern Lovers – Old World
  7. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  8. The Condos – Blue Bloods
  9. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  10. Lipstick Killers – Hindu Gods Of Love(Live) Maryatville Hotel May 1979
  11. Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go To Work Today
  12. New York Dolls – Frankenstein
  13. Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
  14. Swamp Kitteh – Squirrel
  15. Bad Poets – Rocks and Sands
  16. Screaming Jennies – Three Little Ladies
  17. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  18. The Beautiful Black – Super Bitch
  19. The Beautiful Black – Noble Rot
  20. The Beautiful Black – Hard Times
  21. Them Creepy Crawlies – Come and Go
  22. Thin Lizzy – Jailbreak
  23. Bloodstone Villians – Jack The Ripper
