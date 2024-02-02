Street Beat: 2024-02-02

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Soft Moon – Remember the Future
- Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
- Tycarni – fake cry
- Head In The Oven – Percy
- Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
- Soria Moria – Exile
- Spray Paint – Anyone else want in
- Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
- Drunk Mums – Livin’ At Night
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- The Smile – Read The Room
- Ty Segall – Wait
- Stereolab – Ping Pong
- Stereolab – The Noise of Carpet
- The Nicotine Spyral Surfers – I Had A Dream
- The Grovellers – My Flash On You
- The Skodas – Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad
- The Native Cats – Dallas
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
- Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
- Au Pairs – Shakedown
- Raincoats – In love
- Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
- Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
- Melanie Safka – Brand New Key
- The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Great Big Kiss
- Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
