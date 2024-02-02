Street Beat: 2024-02-02

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Soft Moon – Remember the Future
  3. Uranium Club – Small Grey Men
  4. Tycarni – fake cry
  5. Head In The Oven – Percy
  6. Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
  7. Soria Moria – Exile
  8. Spray Paint – Anyone else want in
  9. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  10. Drunk Mums – Livin’ At Night
  11. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  12. The Smile – Read The Room
  13. Ty Segall – Wait
  14. Stereolab – Ping Pong
  15. Stereolab – The Noise of Carpet
  16. The Nicotine Spyral Surfers – I Had A Dream
  17. The Grovellers – My Flash On You
  18. The Skodas – Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad
  19. The Native Cats – Dallas
  20. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  21. Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
  22. Mary Monday & The Bitches – I gave My Punk Jacket To Rickie
  23. Au Pairs – Shakedown
  24. Raincoats – In love
  25. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  26. Swimsuit – You’re So Cool
  27. Melanie Safka – Brand New Key
  28. The Shangri-Las – Give Him A Great Big Kiss
  29. Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
