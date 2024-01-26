Street Beat: 2024-01-26

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Bunney Lunam – Kurraku(Songbird in the Night)
  3. Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
  4. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  5. Jon Ann – Kings Cup
  6. The BandShe – Cobra
  7. Not For Humans – The Current
  8. Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
  9. Day For Caroline – My Trumpet
  10. Beurre – Luxembourg
  11. Simon Naulty – Kind of Drag
  12. Trafalgar – 10538 Overture
  13. Vlad Dale – I Don’t Want To Go to Work Today
  14. The Systemaddicts – You Won’t See Me At your Australia Day Bbq
  15. The Purple Gang – Rocks In My Mouth
  16. July 14th – We Kiss
  17. Luna Magnet – That Bastard
  18. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
  19. Eli and the Truth – Henry’s Song
  20. Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
  21. The Brats – Life on the dole
  23. Sacred Hearts – Pig City
