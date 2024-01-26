Street Beat: 2024-01-26

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Bunney Lunam – Kurraku(Songbird in the Night)
- Pine Point – Old Dog/New Socks
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- Jon Ann – Kings Cup
- The BandShe – Cobra
- Not For Humans – The Current
- Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
- Day For Caroline – My Trumpet
- Beurre – Luxembourg
- Simon Naulty – Kind of Drag
- Trafalgar – 10538 Overture
- Vlad Dale – I Don’t Want To Go to Work Today
- The Systemaddicts – You Won’t See Me At your Australia Day Bbq
- The Purple Gang – Rocks In My Mouth
- July 14th – We Kiss
- Luna Magnet – That Bastard
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
- Eli and the Truth – Henry’s Song
- Xero – Every Kiddy Gets A Prize
- The Brats – Life on the dole
- Sacred Hearts – Pig City
