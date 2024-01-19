Street Beat: 2024-01-19

January 19, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Lizard Train – She Gets Me
  3. Grudge – Out Of Control Organ Grinder
  4. The Spikes – Bloodmud
  5. Speedboat – Coltrane In Athens
  6. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  7. Nick Vulture – Summertime
  8. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  9. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  10. Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
  11. Badfinger – I’d die babe
  12. Ronnie Spector – Girl Don’t Come
  13. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
  14. Primitive Painters – crystal ball
  15. Pain – I’ll remember
  16. The Dilettantes – Hideaway
  17. Vic Conrad & the First Third – Hideaway
  18. Oxymoron – I lost my mind trying to work out yours
  19. Kleenex – You
  20. Siouxsie and/& the Banshees – Mirage
  21. Rachel Sweet – New Rose
  22. Wild Rocket – Her
  23. jbd – that’s the way (i don’t really like it)
  24. The Innocents – Staying At Home
  25. The Maraby Band – Live From Studio 3 14/06/2023
  26. Mi-Sex – People
  27. Mi-Sex – Lost Time
  28. Subtract-S – (alone on a
  29. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  30. Soursob Bob – American Dream
