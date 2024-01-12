Street Beat: 2024-01-12

- Crank – Theme From Crank 1994
- Star Shadow – heavy load
- Vanishing Twin – Telescope
- Donna Amini – Pilots
- SWEAT – Red Wave
- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
- Roadside Slasher – Big pig magnet
- Roadside Slasher – Red Light Amber
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
- Church Moms – Jujitsu
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Hack – Rex Maniac
- Private Wives – Never Again
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Fell To Earth – Nature Of Intention
- Judas Priest – Victim Of Changes
- Black Sabbath – Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- The Castevets – Better
- Electric Badger – Keke Rosberg
- Gun Control – Fly the Flag
- Exploding White Mice – let the kids dance
- Bollard – bad timing
- TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- No Fixed Address – From My eyes(live c.1980)
- Mark Bolan &/and T-Rex – Debora
- Los Palms – cigarette palms
Reader's opinions