Street Beat: 2024-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank 1994
  2. Star Shadow – heavy load
  3. Vanishing Twin – Telescope
  4. Donna Amini – Pilots
  5. SWEAT – Red Wave
  6. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  7. Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
  8. Roadside Slasher – Big pig magnet
  9. Roadside Slasher – Red Light Amber
  10. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
  11. Church Moms – Jujitsu
  12. Soria Moria – New New Song
  13. Hack – Rex Maniac
  14. Private Wives – Never Again
  15. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  16. Fell To Earth – Nature Of Intention
  17. Judas Priest – Victim Of Changes
  18. Black Sabbath – Behind The Wall Of Sleep
  19. The Castevets – Better
  20. Electric Badger – Keke Rosberg
  21. Gun Control – Fly the Flag
  22. Exploding White Mice – let the kids dance
  23. Bollard – bad timing
  24. TV Jones – Monday Morning Gunk
  25. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  26. No Fixed Address – From My eyes(live c.1980)
  27. Mark Bolan &/and T-Rex – Debora
  28. Los Palms – cigarette palms
