Street Beat: 2024-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2024

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Cheech & Chong – Earache My Eye
  3. Terry Reid – Superlungs
  4. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  5. 999 – Emergency
  6. Electric Badger – Deceit and Lies
  7. Altered Images – Dead Pop Stars
  8. Altered Images – Love and Kisses
  9. The Raincoats – No Side To Fall In
  10. The RaincoatsI – In Love
  11. Druid Fluids – Into Mee I See
  12. Died Pretty – D.C.
  13. The Native Cats – Dallas
  14. Glamville – Mission To The Moon
  15. The Dagoes – Ten Years On
  16. Girlschool – Demolition(Live)
  17. Johnny Roy’s Liberty – Psychobilly Cowboy
  18. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  19. Nick Vulture – Barbara Grace Scott
  20. The Modern Lovers – Dignified & amp: Old
  21. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  22. Deep Purple – Burn
  23. Soria Moria – New New Song
  24. Belle Of Chaos – graveyard
  25. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  26. The Public Servants – Company Time
  27. Isolation Valve – comet with a name
  28. Hector – baboon mooned
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2024-01-05

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-01-05

Current track

Title

Artist