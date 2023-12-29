Street Beat: 2023-12-29

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Pretty Things – Defecting Grey(single version)
- The Creation – Through My Eyes
- Nina Hagen – Cosma Shiva
- Brian Wilson – good vibrations
- Erase Errata – Crusing
- Nylex – Forces
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Sette Bello – Evil Eye
- Public Image Ltd. – Public Image
- The Dole – New Wave Love
- Rich Kids – Hung On You
- Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
- Sonic Youth – brave men run(in my family)
- The Contortions – Contort Yourself
- A Certain Ratio – all night party(original 7″ single)
- A Certain Ratio – do the du(John Peel Session, 1979)
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting Of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- Hoodoo Gurus – Like, Wow-Wipeout
- Elvis Costello – (I Don’t Want To Go To)Chelsea
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- The Stranglers – Walk on By
- Hunky Punks – Beat Buddy
- Angie Pepper/Passengers – frozen world
- The Vovos – Melodramatic
- The Linda Lindas – Tonite
- The Soft Machine – Feelin’ Reelin’ Squeelin”
- The Asteroid Belt – Approximate
