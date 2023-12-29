Street Beat: 2023-12-29

Written by on December 29, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Pretty Things – Defecting Grey(single version)
  3. The Creation – Through My Eyes
  4. Nina Hagen – Cosma Shiva
  5. Brian Wilson – good vibrations
  6. Erase Errata – Crusing
  7. Nylex – Forces
  8. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  9. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  10. Twine – Same Old Problems
  11. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  12. Public Image Ltd. – Public Image
  13. The Dole – New Wave Love
  14. Rich Kids – Hung On You
  15. Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
  16. Sonic Youth – brave men run(in my family)
  17. The Contortions – Contort Yourself
  18. A Certain Ratio – all night party(original 7″ single)
  19. A Certain Ratio – do the du(John Peel Session, 1979)
  20. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting Of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  21. Hoodoo Gurus – Like, Wow-Wipeout
  22. Elvis Costello – (I Don’t Want To Go To)Chelsea
  23. Soria Moria – New New Song
  24. The Stranglers – Walk on By
  25. Hunky Punks – Beat Buddy
  26. Angie Pepper/Passengers – frozen world
  27. The Vovos – Melodramatic
  28. The Linda Lindas – Tonite
  29. The Soft Machine – Feelin’ Reelin’ Squeelin”
  30. The Asteroid Belt – Approximate
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-12-29

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-29

Current track

Title

Artist