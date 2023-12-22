Street Beat: 2023-12-22

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Gels – Liar Say Liar Do
  3. Exploding White Mice – Dangerous
  4. Repo – Steak Knives
  5. Soria Moria – New New Song
  6. The Cool Greenhouse – ALEXA!
  7. The Misfits – Attitude
  8. The Misfits – Return Of The Fly
  9. The Easybeats – She’s So Fine(live version)
  10. Wireheads – Detective
  11. The Condos – Attachment
  12. Georgia Oatley – Lil’ Drummer Boy
  13. Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas(live at Three D)
  14. Avant Gardeners – life is but a dream
  15. Mach Pelican – Anyway
  16. Mach Pelican – No Time
  17. Roxy Music – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
  18. Mental As Anything – Pelican
  19. Pel Mel – Shoes Should Fit(demo)
  20. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  21. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  22. Pigasus – From The Stars
  23. V. Spy V. Spy – All Over The World
  24. The Pop Group – We Are Time
  25. Scaryheater – lost it
  26. jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  27. Coldwave – Buster
  28. Subtract-S – mbph
  29. Hawkwind – Spirit Of The Age
