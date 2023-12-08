Street Beat: 2023-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  3. Girls At Our Best – Getting Nowhere Fast
  4. Girls At Our Best – Go For Gold!
  5. Pylon – Beep
  6. The Membranes – Muscles
  7. XTC – Senses Working Overtime
  8. The Fall – Industrial Estate
  9. Killing Joke – Wardance
  10. UXB – Crazy Today
  11. Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmet
  12. Radio Birdman – Monday Morning Gunk
  13. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  14. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting Of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  15. Swimsuit – Carsick
  16. Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
  17. Screaming Jennies – Car Races
  18. Bad Poets – I’ll Do Anything
  19. The Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
  20. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  21. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  22. Public Image Limited – Careering
  23. Siouxsie and/& The Banshees – The Staircase(Mystery)
  24. Gang Of Four – He’d Send In The Army
  25. Kleenex – U (angry side)
  26. Kleenex – You (friendly side)
  27. Hawkwind – Born To Go
  28. The Screaming Believers – Surf’s up with the Ayatollah
  29. Minute Men – Black Sheep
