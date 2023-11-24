Street Beat: 2023-11-24

Written by on November 24, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Alice Cooper – Public Animal #9
  3. Alice Cooper – You Drive Me Nervous
  4. John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
  5. Luna Magnet – I Know a Girl
  6. Fell To Earth – Rings Of Saturn
  7. Spectangle – Paper Shaker
  8. Ultraflesh – Crime City
  9. The Villenettes – Ghost Train
  10. The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
  11. The Bedridden – 2/11/1968
  12. Betty Davis – Hangin’ Out
  13. The Selecter – On My Radio
  14. The Beat – Too Nice To Talk To
  15. SWEAT – Red Wave
  16. Mark Of Cain – First Time
  17. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  18. Accountants – Digital Love
  19. The Dagoes – This Ain’t the Summer Of Love
  20. Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
  21. Erase Errata – Cruising
  22. Disturbed – I Don’t Believe
  23. Desperate Measures – Man In A Grey Hat
  24. The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
  25. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock And Roll Club
  26. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  27. Terrible Truths – don juan
  28. The Meteors – Juggernaut
  29. The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
  30. Yo La Tengo – Apology Letter
  31. The Slits – Typical Girls
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-11-24

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-24

Current track

Title

Artist