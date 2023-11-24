Street Beat: 2023-11-24

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Alice Cooper – Public Animal #9
- Alice Cooper – You Drive Me Nervous
- John Cooper Clarke – Innocents
- Luna Magnet – I Know a Girl
- Fell To Earth – Rings Of Saturn
- Spectangle – Paper Shaker
- Ultraflesh – Crime City
- The Villenettes – Ghost Train
- The Man Himself – What Do You Mean?
- The Bedridden – 2/11/1968
- Betty Davis – Hangin’ Out
- The Selecter – On My Radio
- The Beat – Too Nice To Talk To
- SWEAT – Red Wave
- Mark Of Cain – First Time
- Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
- Accountants – Digital Love
- The Dagoes – This Ain’t the Summer Of Love
- Rama Rama – Petticoat Hyena
- Erase Errata – Cruising
- Disturbed – I Don’t Believe
- Desperate Measures – Man In A Grey Hat
- The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Down At The Rock And Roll Club
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Terrible Truths – don juan
- The Meteors – Juggernaut
- The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
- Yo La Tengo – Apology Letter
- The Slits – Typical Girls
