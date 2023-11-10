Street Beat: 2023-11-10

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Your House My House
  3. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
  4. The Genevieves – Words
  5. Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
  6. Stoney Sugarskull – Magnet
  7. Shrapnel – Go Cruisin’
  8. Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
  9. Carla Lippis – The Void
  10. Luna Magnet – Sign On the Line
  11. Felt – Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
  12. Close Lobsters – Firestation Towers
  13. Close Lobsters – Nature Thing
  14. The Blue Aeroplanes – Huh!
  15. The Byrds – So you want to be a rock ‘n’ roll star
  16. The Go-Betweens – Karen(live)
  17. Bauhaus – The Passion Of Lovers
  18. The Mark of Cain – Interloper
  19. Placement – Lost Sun
  20. No Basis – Pedigree Rosie
  21. No Basis – Song From Underground
  22. AC/DC – Jailbreak
  23. Hawkwind – Spirit Of the Age
  24. Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies
  25. Pigasus – Panna Wicci
  26. X-Ray Spex – Highly Inflammable
  27. Gareth Gareth – Finders Keepers
  28. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  29. Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
  30. Nick Vulture – Home(You’re On My Mind)
