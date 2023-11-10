Street Beat: 2023-11-10

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – Your House My House
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said The Roach
- The Genevieves – Words
- Druid Fluids – Out Of Phase
- Stoney Sugarskull – Magnet
- Shrapnel – Go Cruisin’
- Velvet Moth – Trans-Human
- Carla Lippis – The Void
- Luna Magnet – Sign On the Line
- Felt – Sunlight Bathed The Golden Glow
- Close Lobsters – Firestation Towers
- Close Lobsters – Nature Thing
- The Blue Aeroplanes – Huh!
- The Byrds – So you want to be a rock ‘n’ roll star
- The Go-Betweens – Karen(live)
- Bauhaus – The Passion Of Lovers
- The Mark of Cain – Interloper
- Placement – Lost Sun
- No Basis – Pedigree Rosie
- No Basis – Song From Underground
- AC/DC – Jailbreak
- Hawkwind – Spirit Of the Age
- Alice Cooper – Billion Dollar Babies
- Pigasus – Panna Wicci
- X-Ray Spex – Highly Inflammable
- Gareth Gareth – Finders Keepers
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Wild Rocket – Sunny Day
- Nick Vulture – Home(You’re On My Mind)
Reader's opinions