Street Beat: 2023-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Assassins – Assassination
  3. July 14th – We Kiss
  4. Husker Du – Don’t Have A Life
  5. Iggy Pop & James Williamson – I Got Nothin’
  6. Nuvo Bloc – Fun Times
  7. Somnium – Wilderness, Plants and Trees
  8. Sonic Youth – Total Trash
  9. The Golden Horde – Vampire Bat
  10. David Bowie – 1984
  11. Minutemen – Voodoo Slaves
  12. Tim Buckley – Get On Top
  13. Iron Maiden – Moonchild
  14. chicks on speed – Yes i do
  15. Bush Tetras – Das Ah Riot
  16. The Numbers – govt. boy
  17. Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
  18. voigt 465 – State
  19. Beddy Rays – Sort it Out
  20. Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
  21. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Against The Wall
  22. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  23. Los Palms – Cigarette Palms
  24. The Vains – I Don’t Care
  25. Luna Magnet – Sign On The Line
  26. The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping
  27. Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/From The Stars
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-11-03

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-11-03

Current track

Title

Artist