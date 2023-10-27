Street Beat: 2023-10-27

- epemorons – Dayone
- not drowning waving – Penmon
- blue wren – shapeshifter
- anya anastasia – smog and mirrors
- sonic youth – sugar kane
- molly rocket – ashphalt
- Surf Terror Panic – surf band mama
- molly rocket – asphalt
- david byrne and brian eno – america is waiting
- unkl – i need something stronger
- the uglies – big dogs only
- ed kuepper – lonely paradiose
- walker brothers – everything under the sun
- soursob bob – resistance girl
- pretty boy crossover – dis appearing music for fave
- roxy music – virginia plkain
- grandaddy – lost on yr merry way
- roky erickson – the beast
- aphrodites child – the fouyr horsemen
- grannyflat – 666
- stan ridgway – drive she said
- the slits – typical girls
- talking heads – houses in motion
- tomtom club – wordy rappinghood
- talk talk – hate
- severed heads – gashing the old mae west
Reader's opinions