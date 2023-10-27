Street Beat: 2023-10-27

Written by on October 27, 2023

  1. epemorons – Dayone
  2. not drowning waving – Penmon
  3. blue wren – shapeshifter
  4. anya anastasia – smog and mirrors
  5. sonic youth – sugar kane
  6. molly rocket – ashphalt
  7. Surf Terror Panic – surf band mama
  8. molly rocket – asphalt
  9. david byrne and brian eno – america is waiting
  10. unkl – i need something stronger
  11. the uglies – big dogs only
  12. ed kuepper – lonely paradiose
  13. walker brothers – everything under the sun
  14. soursob bob – resistance girl
  15. pretty boy crossover – dis appearing music for fave
  16. roxy music – virginia plkain
  17. grandaddy – lost on yr merry way
  18. roky erickson – the beast
  19. aphrodites child – the fouyr horsemen
  20. grannyflat – 666
  21. stan ridgway – drive she said
  22. the slits – typical girls
  23. talking heads – houses in motion
  24. tomtom club – wordy rappinghood
  25. talk talk – hate
  26. severed heads – gashing the old mae west
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-10-27

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-27

Current track

Title

Artist