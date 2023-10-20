Street Beat: 2023-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2023

  1. Husker Du – Turn on the News
  2. Hubris – Chemical Remains
  3. The Toads – Ex KGB
  4. Royal Snooze – Old Crying
  5. Lighthouse Keepers – Quicksticks
  6. Protomartyr – Let’s Tip the Creator
  7. The War Room – The Trouble With Me
  8. Brian Eno – Here come the warm Jets
  9. When I was Young – The Von Trap Family
  10. The Flying Lizards – Move On Up
  11. Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
  12. DAy For Caroline – your blue eyes
  13. Grateful Dead – Cumberland Blues
  14. The Byrds – Lover of the Bayou (live)
  15. The BandShe – Cobra
  16. Eugene Chadbourne – The Bully Song
  17. Toyland – GLad to be Australian
  18. The Scientists – Make it go away
  19. Jefferson Airplane – In Time
  20. Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
  21. No Basis – Birdman
  22. Dry Cleaning – A.L.C.
  23. Lithics – Edible Door
  24. Motorhead – Stay Clean
  25. Les Goolies – Darling Dagmar
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-10-20

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-10-20

Current track

Title

Artist