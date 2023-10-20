Street Beat: 2023-10-20

- Husker Du – Turn on the News
- Hubris – Chemical Remains
- The Toads – Ex KGB
- Royal Snooze – Old Crying
- Lighthouse Keepers – Quicksticks
- Protomartyr – Let’s Tip the Creator
- The War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Brian Eno – Here come the warm Jets
- When I was Young – The Von Trap Family
- The Flying Lizards – Move On Up
- Charlie Needs Braces – Saltwater People
- DAy For Caroline – your blue eyes
- Grateful Dead – Cumberland Blues
- The Byrds – Lover of the Bayou (live)
- The BandShe – Cobra
- Eugene Chadbourne – The Bully Song
- Toyland – GLad to be Australian
- The Scientists – Make it go away
- Jefferson Airplane – In Time
- Badland Caravan – Suit and Tie
- No Basis – Birdman
- Dry Cleaning – A.L.C.
- Lithics – Edible Door
- Motorhead – Stay Clean
- Les Goolies – Darling Dagmar
