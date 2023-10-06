Street Beat: 2023-10-06

Written by on October 6, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Devo – Gut Feeling
  3. Magazine – Real Life
  4. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
  5. Harry Nilsson – Jump into the fire
  6. Harry Howard & The NDE – How To Be Kind
  7. Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Susu
  8. Sonic Youth – brave men run (in my family)
  9. Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
  10. Belle Of Chaos – graveyard
  11. Bloodloss – cold and alive
  12. Crush Inc. – Green Earth
  13. The Gun Club – Good Bye Johnny
  14. Sputniks – Second Glance
  15. Sputniks – Our Boys
  16. Steppenwolf – The Ostrich(single version)
  17. The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives(In A Time Of Her Own)
  18. Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
  19. Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
  20. The Plague – trashdance
  21. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  22. Bauhaus – The Passion Of Lovers
  23. The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
  24. The Zeros – Don’t Push Me Around
  25. The Bags – Survive
  26. The Breeders – Cannonball
  27. Meat – Hangman
  28. Hunky Punks – Calm Before The Storm
