Street Beat: 2023-10-06

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Devo – Gut Feeling
- Magazine – Real Life
- Herbie Hancock – Rockit
- Harry Nilsson – Jump into the fire
- Harry Howard & The NDE – How To Be Kind
- Kid Congo And The Pink Monkey Birds – Susu
- Sonic Youth – brave men run (in my family)
- Sonic Youth – World Looks Red
- Belle Of Chaos – graveyard
- Bloodloss – cold and alive
- Crush Inc. – Green Earth
- The Gun Club – Good Bye Johnny
- Sputniks – Second Glance
- Sputniks – Our Boys
- Steppenwolf – The Ostrich(single version)
- The 13th Floor Elevators – She Lives(In A Time Of Her Own)
- Sex Pistols – Black Arabs
- Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
- The Plague – trashdance
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- Bauhaus – The Passion Of Lovers
- The Fyoogs – I Need More Sky
- The Zeros – Don’t Push Me Around
- The Bags – Survive
- The Breeders – Cannonball
- Meat – Hangman
- Hunky Punks – Calm Before The Storm
Reader's opinions