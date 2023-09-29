Street Beat: 2023-09-29

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
- Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
- The Lo Yo Yo – More To Come
- Black Sabbath – Never Say Die
- Captain Beefheart&/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
- The Shades – Ballot Bachs
- The Marauders – Out of sight, out of mind
- Masters Apprentices – Wars Or Hands Of Time
- The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
- Los Palms – Adelaide
- The Poets – Locked In A Room
- Japanese Television – Bumble Rumble
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Real
- Bikini Kill – Tell Me So
- Swimsuit – Carsick
- Wayne County & The Electric Chairs – Man Enough to be a Woman
- Kevin Ayers & The Whole World – Rheinhardt & Geraldine/Colores Para Delores
- Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- The Innocents – Staying At Home
- jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
- The Dunes – Making friends With Codeine
- Ronnie Spector – Hey Sah Lo Ney
- The Nazz – Open my eyes
- Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
- Sparks – Amateur Hour
Reader's opinions