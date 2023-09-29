Street Beat: 2023-09-29

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
  3. Horrahedd – Mallee Dust Freakout
  4. The Lo Yo Yo – More To Come
  5. Black Sabbath – Never Say Die
  6. Captain Beefheart&/and His Magic Band – Zig Zag Wanderer
  7. The Shades – Ballot Bachs
  8. The Marauders – Out of sight, out of mind
  9. Masters Apprentices – Wars Or Hands Of Time
  10. The Human Expression – Love At Psychedelic Velocity
  11. Los Palms – Adelaide
  12. The Poets – Locked In A Room
  13. Japanese Television – Bumble Rumble
  14. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – The Real
  15. Bikini Kill – Tell Me So
  16. Swimsuit – Carsick
  17. Wayne County & The Electric Chairs – Man Enough to be a Woman
  18. Kevin Ayers & The Whole World – Rheinhardt & Geraldine/Colores Para Delores
  19. Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
  20. Twine – Same Old Problems
  21. The Innocents – Staying At Home
  22. jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  23. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  24. The Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
  25. The Dunes – Making friends With Codeine
  26. Ronnie Spector – Hey Sah Lo Ney
  27. The Nazz – Open my eyes
  28. Lene Lovich – Lucky Number
  29. Sparks – Amateur Hour
