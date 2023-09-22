Street Beat: 2023-09-22

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Department S – Is Vic There?
  3. Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
  4. Pop Group – We Are Time
  5. Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not In It
  6. Erase Errata – Dust
  7. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walks
  8. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
  9. Black Sabbath – Behind The Wall Of Sleep
  10. Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmet(live)
  11. The Church – When You Were Mine
  12. The Stooges – I wanna be your dog
  13. The Stooges – Real Cool Time
  14. Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
  15. Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
  16. Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
  17. X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworths
  18. The Slits – Shoplifting
  19. Public Image Limited – Public Image
  20. The BandShe – Periodic Table(single)
  21. Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
  22. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  23. The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
  24. Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
  25. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
  26. The Screaming Jennies – Three Little Ladies
  27. Wayne County & The Backstreet boys – Max’s Kansas City
  28. The Go-Betweens – By Chance
  29. Hawkwind – Silver Machine
