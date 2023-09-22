Street Beat: 2023-09-22

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Department S – Is Vic There?
- Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
- Pop Group – We Are Time
- Gang Of Four – Natural’s Not In It
- Erase Errata – Dust
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walks
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell
- Black Sabbath – Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmet(live)
- The Church – When You Were Mine
- The Stooges – I wanna be your dog
- The Stooges – Real Cool Time
- Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
- Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
- Belle Of Chaos – dream or reality
- X-Ray Spex – Warrior In Woolworths
- The Slits – Shoplifting
- Public Image Limited – Public Image
- The BandShe – Periodic Table(single)
- Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- The Chats – The Price Of Smokes
- Velvet Moth – Bamalama ’74
- Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
- The Screaming Jennies – Three Little Ladies
- Wayne County & The Backstreet boys – Max’s Kansas City
- The Go-Betweens – By Chance
- Hawkwind – Silver Machine
