Street Beat: 2023-09-15

September 15, 2023

  1. roky erikson – creature with the atom brain
  2. micah p hison and the opera circuit – youre only lonely
  3. chelsea manor – predator
  4. jello biafra and the melvins – dawn of the locusts
  5. nick cave – the curse of milhaven
  6. that petrol emotion – for what its worth
  7. jessica luxx – the termple
  8. michael pearse – falling from the hills
  9. brian eno – burning airlines give you so much
  10. roxy music – the bogus man
  11. talk talk – the partys over
  12. twine – future exhales
  13. coldwave – conflict
  14. frank zappa and the mothers – electric aunt jemima
  15. erin baku – the way
  16. the fall – wrong place right time
  17. king crimson – talk to the wind
  18. captain beefheart and his magic band – lick my decals off baby
  19. faust – juggernaut
  20. iggy pop – pumping for jill
  21. sylvian /Fripp – 20th century dreaming
  22. ed kuepper – without your mirror
  23. triffids – holy water
