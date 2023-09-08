Street Beat: 2023-09-08

September 8, 2023

  1. the daisy morsels – indulgences
  2. hells hoist – on the radio
  3. roxy music – out of the blue
  4. Kees bergsma – the schaenfreude purist
  5. the donnas – 40 oys in 40 nights
  6. the gels – prince albert (anyone can play)
  7. thge flamin groovies – have you seen my baby
  8. tomahawks – the reason why
  9. sonic youth – dirty boots
  10. the dresden dolls – sing
  11. dresden dolls – sex changes
  12. maisie – free your mind
  13. glowing – poppy
  14. mum thinks blue – dreaming
  15. holly go lightly – tell me now so i know
  16. the cramps – new kind of kick
  17. molly rocket – asphalt
  18. new your dolls – pills
  19. the saints – river deep mountain high
  20. ed kueeper – confession s of a window cleaner
  21. ephemerons – breather
  22. hawkwind – sonic attack
  23. hawkwind – time ew left
  24. the datsuns – fink for the man
  25. the velvet underground – i heard her call my name
  26. anya anastasia – losing wild
