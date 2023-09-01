Street Beat: 2023-09-01

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The 745 – Bad Boy
  3. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell(Embargo Sept. 8)
  4. Coldwave – Haircut Song
  5. Mudhoney – Almost Everything
  6. The Baroque Monthly – You Are Your Only Mystery
  7. The Grapes Of Wrath – Have A Good Time On Me
  8. The Zoo – 444(1969)
  9. Robert Starks – “Space Travelling(Part 2)”(1971)
  10. The Clean – At The Bottom
  11. The Clean – Getting Older
  12. The Bats – Made Up In Blue
  13. Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer(cover by Wire)
  14. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  15. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  16. Death – Politicians in my eyes
  17. Death – Freakin’ Out
  18. The Vaselines – son of a gun
  19. Twine – Same Old Problems
  20. Placement – Lost Sun
  21. Avant Gardeners – really good in theory
  22. Subtract-S – Mb Ph
  23. Girlschool – Take It All Away(1979)
  24. Clamor – let’s have a beer
  25. Velvet Moth – happy campers
  26. Soft Machine – We did it again
  27. Pigasus – My Brain is On Fire/From the Stars
