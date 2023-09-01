Street Beat: 2023-09-01

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The 745 – Bad Boy
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Your Hell(Embargo Sept. 8)
- Coldwave – Haircut Song
- Mudhoney – Almost Everything
- The Baroque Monthly – You Are Your Only Mystery
- The Grapes Of Wrath – Have A Good Time On Me
- The Zoo – 444(1969)
- Robert Starks – “Space Travelling(Part 2)”(1971)
- The Clean – At The Bottom
- The Clean – Getting Older
- The Bats – Made Up In Blue
- Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer(cover by Wire)
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- Destroy All Monsters – Bored
- Death – Politicians in my eyes
- Death – Freakin’ Out
- The Vaselines – son of a gun
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Placement – Lost Sun
- Avant Gardeners – really good in theory
- Subtract-S – Mb Ph
- Girlschool – Take It All Away(1979)
- Clamor – let’s have a beer
- Velvet Moth – happy campers
- Soft Machine – We did it again
- Pigasus – My Brain is On Fire/From the Stars
