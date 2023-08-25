Street Beat: 2023-08-25

Written by on August 25, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Bit By Bats – Sir! Beat Sir
  3. Twine – Cleaner 2
  4. Maraby Band – Plead Me Slack
  5. Elena Dakota – Coffee
  6. Almost Numan – Blockhead
  7. MC5 – Looking At You
  8. Devo – Freedom Of Choice
  9. Rudements – Imagination
  10. Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
  11. Hit The Jackpot – Cats and dogs
  12. Poly & The Statics – …
  13. Lovebird Society – ;;;;
  14. Ricochet Pete – You’re at the Top
  15. The What 4 – Logans Run
  16. Clamor – Solution
  17. Avant Gardeners – The Story of my life
  18. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  19. Velvet Moth – Bamalama 74
  20. Pool Toy – Cooper Pedy
  21. The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood
  22. The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
  23. Alice Cooper – Caught in a dream
  24. Where’s The Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQ
  25. Meatbeaters – Killer in the night
  26. The Particles – Zig Zag
  27. The Apartments – help
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-08-25

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-08-25

Current track

Title

Artist