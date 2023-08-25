Street Beat: 2023-08-25

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Bit By Bats – Sir! Beat Sir
- Twine – Cleaner 2
- Maraby Band – Plead Me Slack
- Elena Dakota – Coffee
- Almost Numan – Blockhead
- MC5 – Looking At You
- Devo – Freedom Of Choice
- Rudements – Imagination
- Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
- Hit The Jackpot – Cats and dogs
- Poly & The Statics – …
- Lovebird Society – ;;;;
- Ricochet Pete – You’re at the Top
- The What 4 – Logans Run
- Clamor – Solution
- Avant Gardeners – The Story of my life
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Velvet Moth – Bamalama 74
- Pool Toy – Cooper Pedy
- The Go-Betweens – Before Hollywood
- The Adverts – The Great British Mistake
- Alice Cooper – Caught in a dream
- Where’s The Pope – Sunday Afternoon BBQ
- Meatbeaters – Killer in the night
- The Particles – Zig Zag
- The Apartments – help
