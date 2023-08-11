Street Beat: 2023-08-11

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Cable Ties – Too Late
- Workhorse – Peace
- Wireheads – Persistent Resistence
- Dom &/and the Wizards – her majesty aristocracy
- The Shangs – Eleven(Eleven They will Never Solve)2022
- N.Y.Dolls – Jet Boy
- N.Y.Dolls – Private World
- Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s Tale
- The Native Cats – John Sharp Toro
- Filthy Little Star – Bed Of Nails
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre – feelers
- Thee Headcoatees – Davey Crockett
- The Rogues – I’m Not That way At All
- Shankar, Ananda – Dancing Drums
- Babeez/News – Sweet Dancer Au Go Go
- Friction – /pistols
- Spazzys – i don’t want to go to the party
- MC5 – Rocket Reducer no.62
- Blowers – Bad 4 U
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – I Quit
- Flat Stanley – Stars
- Fugazi – Epic Problem
- Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
- Sparks – Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is
- Sparks – Amateur Hour[live@Fairfield halls U.K.-1975
- Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
- Electric Badger – Zebedee Rhino
- Rodriguez – I Wonder
