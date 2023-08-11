Street Beat: 2023-08-11

Written by on August 11, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Cable Ties – Too Late
  3. Workhorse – Peace
  4. Wireheads – Persistent Resistence
  5. Dom &/and the Wizards – her majesty aristocracy
  6. The Shangs – Eleven(Eleven They will Never Solve)2022
  7. N.Y.Dolls – Jet Boy
  8. N.Y.Dolls – Private World
  9. Adam Cirillo – A Bohemian’s Tale
  10. The Native Cats – John Sharp Toro
  11. Filthy Little Star – Bed Of Nails
  12. The Brian Jonestown Massacre – feelers
  13. Thee Headcoatees – Davey Crockett
  14. The Rogues – I’m Not That way At All
  15. Shankar, Ananda – Dancing Drums
  16. Babeez/News – Sweet Dancer Au Go Go
  17. Friction – /pistols
  18. Spazzys – i don’t want to go to the party
  19. MC5 – Rocket Reducer no.62
  20. Blowers – Bad 4 U
  21. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – I Quit
  22. Flat Stanley – Stars
  23. Fugazi – Epic Problem
  24. Pleasants – Takeout Dinner
  25. Sparks – Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is
  26. Sparks – Amateur Hour[live@Fairfield halls U.K.-1975
  27. Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
  28. Electric Badger – Zebedee Rhino
  29. Rodriguez – I Wonder
