Street Beat: 2023-08-04

Written by on August 4, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. David Bowie – Look Back In Anger
  3. David Bowie – Queen Bitch
  4. Ded Nats – How To Keep Your Husband Happy
  5. The Garden Path – Times(Out Of Mind)
  6. Dandelion Wine – The Park
  7. Japan – Ghosts
  8. Magic – Booked on a drunk charge
  9. Round – Powers of Darkness
  10. Hush – Get Flared
  11. Cult Nonsense – How Long
  12. Rat Catcher – I’ll be gone
  13. Pigasus – Flight Ov The Swine
  14. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  15. AC/DC – TNT
  16. The Soft Machine – Hope for happiness
  17. The Soft Machine – Why Am I So Short
  18. Home For The Def – A Walk In The Park
  19. Old Mate – he knows what he wants
  20. Chicks On Speed – Shooting From The Hip
  21. Terrible Truths – see straight
  22. Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
  23. Bad Poets – You’re Gonna Cry Not Me
  24. susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
  25. Bikini Kill – Capri Pants
  26. Twine – Same Old Problems
  27. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  28. Lizard Train – She Gets Me
  29. The Dagoes – ten years on
  30. The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
  31. Hawkwind – Siver Machine
