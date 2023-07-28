Street Beat: 2023-07-28

Written by on July 28, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s new clothes
  3. Billiam – Freak Line
  4. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  5. The 745 – Just Tell Em
  6. Belle and Sebastian – Juliet Naked
  7. Dashiell Hedayat – Chrysler
  8. The Sports – Who listens to the radio
  9. Glitoris – The Goats
  10. Clamor – Solution
  11. Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
  12. The Plague – Trashdance
  13. Holy Serpent – Holy Serpent
  14. The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
  15. Wireheads – Detective
  16. Iron Maiden – Remember Tomorrow
  17. Iron Maiden – Sanctuary
  18. Van Halen – On Fire
  19. Meat – Be my baby on a saturday night
  20. Meat Tray – Cheap street
  21. Lumpzucker – Parasite Lost
  22. Sven Svensen – Ka Goda
  23. The Innocents – After A Fashion
  24. Screaming Believers – I Guess I’m Going
  25. July 14th – We Kiss
  26. Fools Apart – On The Beach
  27. Gun Control – Mr Callan
  28. Meatbeaters – No Innocence
  29. Dapto Dogs – the mole
  30. Subtract-S – (alone on a)Monday
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-07-28

Previous post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-07-28

Current track

Title

Artist