Street Beat: 2023-07-28

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s new clothes
- Billiam – Freak Line
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- The 745 – Just Tell Em
- Belle and Sebastian – Juliet Naked
- Dashiell Hedayat – Chrysler
- The Sports – Who listens to the radio
- Glitoris – The Goats
- Clamor – Solution
- Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
- The Plague – Trashdance
- Holy Serpent – Holy Serpent
- The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
- Wireheads – Detective
- Iron Maiden – Remember Tomorrow
- Iron Maiden – Sanctuary
- Van Halen – On Fire
- Meat – Be my baby on a saturday night
- Meat Tray – Cheap street
- Lumpzucker – Parasite Lost
- Sven Svensen – Ka Goda
- The Innocents – After A Fashion
- Screaming Believers – I Guess I’m Going
- July 14th – We Kiss
- Fools Apart – On The Beach
- Gun Control – Mr Callan
- Meatbeaters – No Innocence
- Dapto Dogs – the mole
- Subtract-S – (alone on a)Monday
Reader's opinions