Street Beat: 2023-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Amon Duul – Im Garten Sandosa
  3. 13th Floor Elevators – You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore
  4. 2 Inch Tape – Can You Hear Me
  5. Talking Heads – Cities
  6. Les Goolies – round 2 for love
  7. Avant Gardeners – do other
  8. Introduction – Rollercoaster
  9. Terrible Truths – sink or swim
  10. Rex Wonderful and the Silk Sheets – mimosas
  11. Frank Zappa – Lemme Take You to the Beach
  12. Frank Zappa – Peaches en Regalla
  13. Wireheads – Persistent Resistance
  14. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  15. Angie Pepper/Passengers – Frozen World
  16. The Slits – Man Next Door
  17. Madness – Blue Skinned Beast
  18. Harry Nilsson – Daddy’s Song
  19. Harry Nilsson – Fill
  20. Pool Toy – Ride
  21. The Cortex Shift – Medium Steve
  22. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  23. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  24. The Looking Glass – Take The Time (1969)
  25. The Zoo – 444(1969)
  26. Twine – Same Old Problems
  27. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Industrial Lights
