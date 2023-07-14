Street Beat: 2023-07-14

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
- Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
- Amon Duul 11 – Wolf City
- Ultraflesh – Crime City
- The Slits – Number One Enemy
- Destroy All Monsters – Bored
- Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
- Kleenex – U(angry side)
- Motorhead – Shine
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Placement – New Disease
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Magic Dirt – Redhead
- Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – My Friend Cole
- The High Beamers – It’s all over now, Baby Blue
- James Dawes – I Love You(Kookoo)
- The Nazz – Lemming Song
- Nuvo Bloc – Fun Times(different version)
- Rule Of V – Pain
- Mandelbrot Set – Beautiful Loser
- Yoko Ono/ Plastic Ono Band – Yang Yang
- Billy Childish The Buff Medways – Troubled mind
- Molting Vultures – The Trough
- Cull-The Band – 54/40 or fight
- The Finns – Streams Of Whiskey
- The Toss – black dog
- Hawkwind – Silver Machine
