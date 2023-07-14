Street Beat: 2023-07-14

Written by on July 14, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
  3. Gun Club – Preaching The Blues
  4. Amon Duul 11 – Wolf City
  5. Ultraflesh – Crime City
  6. The Slits – Number One Enemy
  7. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  8. Sonic Youth – Bull In The Heather
  9. Kleenex – U(angry side)
  10. Motorhead – Shine
  11. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  12. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  13. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  14. Placement – New Disease
  15. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  16. Magic Dirt – Redhead
  17. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  18. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – My Friend Cole
  19. The High Beamers – It’s all over now, Baby Blue
  20. James Dawes – I Love You(Kookoo)
  21. The Nazz – Lemming Song
  22. Nuvo Bloc – Fun Times(different version)
  23. Rule Of V – Pain
  24. Mandelbrot Set – Beautiful Loser
  25. Yoko Ono/ Plastic Ono Band – Yang Yang
  26. Billy Childish The Buff Medways – Troubled mind
  27. Molting Vultures – The Trough
  28. Cull-The Band – 54/40 or fight
  29. The Finns – Streams Of Whiskey
  30. The Toss – black dog
  31. Hawkwind – Silver Machine
