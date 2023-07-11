Street Beat: 2023-07-11

  1. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Red Altar
  2. Surf! Terror!! Panic!!! – the badass zaboo
  3. Church Moms – Cigarette
  4. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  5. Pinch Points – Stock It
  6. Amy & The Angels – I Hate Being In Love
  7. Minnie Riperton – Simple Things
  8. The Supremes – Reflections
  9. Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun
  10. The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
  11. Itchy & The Nits – I’m not Listenin’
  12. The Vains – Shit
  13. The El Caminos – Black Sand Beach
  14. Satan’s Cheerleaders – Wilderness
  15. Roxy Music – Ladytron
  16. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  17. The High Beamers – Circle The Beat
  18. James Dawes – I don’t wanna See You/ The Now/ Little Lorikeet
  19. Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  20. Swimsuit – Don’t Pretend
  21. jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  22. Los Palms – It’s All Over
  23. Slingshot Dragster – Shadow Play
  24. Cop shop – Enter Sandmine
  25. Velvet Moth – happy campers
  26. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
  27. Hydromedusa – Suspects
  28. Avant Gardeners – life is but a dream
  29. Les Goolies – Just Desserts
  30. Fiendish Cavendish – People Git on
  31. Startakit – Doin’ The Brain
  32. Ricky Albeck & the Belair Line Band – Goddamn Lazy
  33. Zoot – Flying
  34. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
  35. Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
  36. Stevie Wright – guitar band
  37. Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
  38. Toyland – Ships and Boats
  39. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Out Of My Head
