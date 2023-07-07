Street Beat: 2023-07-07

- Crank – Theme From Crank 1994
- Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
- Quicksilver Messenger Service – Pride of man
- The Triffids – You Can Keep It
- The Passengers – Face With No Name
- Placement – New Disease
- Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
- Pool Toy – Shamwow
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
- Startakit – Power(Trippin’)TOOL
- Liz Dealey & The 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
- Coneheads – Action
- High Speed Train Wreck – Shimmer Shine Divine
- Spectangle – paper shaker
- CHOP – Jam 13
- Half – Tufts And Tails
- The Individuals – She’s Gone Away
- The Stingrays – june rhyme
- Pell Mell – The Clown And the Queen
- Hoodoo Gurus – Death Ship
- The Celibate Rifles – Wild Desire
- X – 1/2 way round the world
- Sunnyboys – Tunnel Of My Love
- No Fixed Address – Sunrise
- Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
- Badfinger – I’d die babe
- Suzi Quatro – Daytona Demon
- The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
- Sette Bello – Pink
- Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
- Bikini Kill – Blood One
- Fiona Beverage – broken A
- Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
