Street Beat: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank 1994
  2. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
  3. Quicksilver Messenger Service – Pride of man
  4. The Triffids – You Can Keep It
  5. The Passengers – Face With No Name
  6. Placement – New Disease
  7. Wireheads – Drown Yr Frowns
  8. Pool Toy – Shamwow
  9. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Wawa
  10. Startakit – Power(Trippin’)TOOL
  11. Liz Dealey & The 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
  12. Coneheads – Action
  13. High Speed Train Wreck – Shimmer Shine Divine
  14. Spectangle – paper shaker
  15. CHOP – Jam 13
  16. Half – Tufts And Tails
  17. The Individuals – She’s Gone Away
  18. The Stingrays – june rhyme
  19. Pell Mell – The Clown And the Queen
  20. Hoodoo Gurus – Death Ship
  21. The Celibate Rifles – Wild Desire
  22. X – 1/2 way round the world
  23. Sunnyboys – Tunnel Of My Love
  24. No Fixed Address – Sunrise
  25. Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
  26. Badfinger – I’d die babe
  27. Suzi Quatro – Daytona Demon
  28. The Golden Gaytimes – I’m Tempted
  29. Sette Bello – Pink
  30. Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
  31. Bikini Kill – Blood One
  32. Fiona Beverage – broken A
  33. Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Neighbourhood Watch: 2023-07-07

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-07-07

Current track

Title

Artist