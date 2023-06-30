Street Beat: 2023-06-30

Written by on June 30, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  3. Lifeguard – 17-18 Lovesong
  4. Wireheads – Detective
  5. Joel Tessler – Why
  6. Zoot – Flying
  7. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Gate Keeper/ Time’s Up
  8. St Morris Sinners – Zblanc
  9. The Finns – Bound For South Australia
  10. Basty Band – Song For A Skull
  11. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
  12. Deep Purple – Burn
  13. Alice Cooper – Ballad of Dwight Fry
  14. Les Goolies – Shooting Star
  15. Workhorse – Alone
  16. Erase Errata – Tongue Tied
  17. Pel Mel – Click Click
  18. Pel Mel – Screaming Heart
  19. Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
  20. The Innocents – What I See
  21. The Innocents – Miles Away
  22. Nancy Bates – For Your love
  23. El Caminos – Suicidal Salmon
  24. The Black Heart Death Cult – Setting Sun
  25. Cull The Band – She Knows
  26. Television – Marquee Moon
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-06-30

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-30

Current track

Title

Artist