Street Beat: 2023-06-16

Written by on June 16, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Girl and Girl – Dance Now(Radio Edit)
  3. Sparks – Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is
  4. Baby Shakes – I’ll Be Alright(2015)
  5. The Launderettes – Juvenille Thrills(2005)
  6. The Damned – Fan Club
  7. Kid Congo And the Pink Monkey Birds – Let’s Go
  8. Gun Club – Goodbye Johnny
  9. The Golden Horde – Vampire Bat
  10. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Obviously Sally Mae
  11. The Passions – Body And Soul
  12. Motor Boys Motor – Drive Friendly
  13. The Public Servants – Company Time
  14. Rat Catcher – Tarnish
  15. Hagol – Gates of Steel
  16. Fear and Loathing – Antisocial Insecurity
  17. Head In The Oven – Providence Place
  18. Bobbie Gentry – Ode To Billie Joe
  19. Renee Geyer – Stares and Whispers
  20. Sweet – The Sixteens
  21. The Black Spiral – Regular Trip
  22. The Skids – Sweet Surburbia
  23. The Skids – Circus Games
  24. Black Sabbath – After Forever
  25. West Thebarton – Nothing To Do
  26. Newgate Crowd – Unconvinced
  27. A Certain Ratio – Waterline
  28. Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty
  29. Radio Birdman – Man With Golden Helmet
  30. Gorilla Porn – baby i just
  31. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  32. Hawkwind – Master Of The Universe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-06-16

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-06-16

Current track

Title

Artist