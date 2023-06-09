Street Beat: 2023-06-09

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Blitz – Nation On Fire Derbyshire, U.K.
  3. Blitz – Fatigue
  4. The Fall – Couldn’t Get Ahead
  5. Lumpzucker – Ex Lion Tamer(cover by Wire)
  6. Zombina and the Skeletones – The Kids Are All Dead
  7. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Space Ghost
  8. The Trilobites – All Hail The New Right
  9. The Spikes – Leningrad
  10. Trash Of All Nations – Well Dressed 1986
  11. Greg Vincent – Not To Leave A Stone Unturned
  12. Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
  13. X – Los Angeles
  14. The Jam – Boy About Town
  15. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  16. No Basis – Birdman
  17. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  18. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  19. Heartbreakers – One Track Mind
  20. New York Dolls – Subway Train
  21. Bloodloss – cold and alive
  22. Gun Control – Fly The Flag
  23. Belle Of Chaos – dead opheus
  24. Terrible Truths – don juan
  25. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  26. The Animals – It’s My life
  27. Shocking Blue – Never Marry a Railroad Man
  28. Dapto Dogs – Do What You Want
  29. Sarah Mcleod – Interview (she’s from Super Jesus)
