Street Beat: 2023-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Beta Swan – Salvadarlings
  3. The Grease Arrestor – Come Together
  4. Tina Turner – I Wanna Jump
  5. Tina Turner – Bold Soul Sister
  6. Sly And The Family Stone – Everyday People
  7. Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
  8. Manfred Mann – Pretty Flamingo
  9. Manfred Mann – On the Brink
  10. The Dunes – Making Friends With Codeine
  11. Psychlops Eyepatch – Melting Flowers
  12. 2000 Men – make believe
  13. The Man Himself – What Do you Mean?
  14. Vanilla Fudge – That’s What Makes A Man
  15. Pixies – Where Is My Mind?
  16. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  17. Silver Jews – Sometimes A Pont Gets Depressed
  18. 200 Motels – my say
  19. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  20. Crystal Sect – Days & Weeks
  21. The Satyrs – Yesterday’s Hero
  22. The Edgar Broughton Band – Why Can’t Somebody Love Me
  23. Rudements – Imagination
  24. Green Circles – Colour Me There
  25. Moraygun – Planet Allie
  26. The Tonight Show – Glenelg River
  27. Warumpi Band – Blackfella /Whitefella
  28. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes(live c.1980)
  29. Ruby Hunter – It’s Okay
  30. Siouxsie and/& The banshees – Nicotine Stain
  31. Raincoats – In Love
  32. The Damned – Neat, Neat, Neat(Live)
