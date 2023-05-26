Street Beat: 2023-05-26

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- Lumpsucker – Dustmites
- Lumpzucker – Girl
- The Beautiful Black – hit the wall
- Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Can – Shikako Maru Ten
- Can – Moonshake
- Colosseum – The Kettle
- James Dawes – I Love You(Kookoo)
- Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
- The Sonics – have love will travel
- The Loud Abouts – Tent City
- Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/From the Stars
- Mudhoney – Almost Everything
- The Damned – Fun Factory Monday 5th June The Gov. Adelaide Tour
- The Go-Betweens – Karen
- Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
- Zoot – The Freak
- Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
- Girlschool – It Could Be Better
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- Chainsaw Preachers – Gone Away
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Imagination
- Altered Images – Happy Birthday
- Ike & Tina Turner – A Fool In Love
- Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
- Creeping Flesh – no words
