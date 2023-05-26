Street Beat: 2023-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Lumpsucker – Dustmites
  3. Lumpzucker – Girl
  4. The Beautiful Black – hit the wall
  5. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  6. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  7. Can – Shikako Maru Ten
  8. Can – Moonshake
  9. Colosseum – The Kettle
  10. James Dawes – I Love You(Kookoo)
  11. Shadow Ministers – Stressed Out
  12. The Sonics – have love will travel
  13. The Loud Abouts – Tent City
  14. Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire/From the Stars
  15. Mudhoney – Almost Everything
  16. The Damned – Fun Factory Monday 5th June The Gov. Adelaide Tour
  17. The Go-Betweens – Karen
  18. Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  19. Zoot – The Freak
  20. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Liars Beware
  21. Girlschool – It Could Be Better
  22. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  23. Chainsaw Preachers – Gone Away
  24. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Imagination
  25. Altered Images – Happy Birthday
  26. Ike & Tina Turner – A Fool In Love
  27. Susan W Heater – totally discombobulated by you
  28. Creeping Flesh – no words
