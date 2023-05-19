Street Beat: 2023-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme from Crank
  2. King Snake Roost – Hammerhead 1989
  3. Alice Cooper – Blue Turk
  4. The Dumb Earth – Auld lanxiety attack
  5. Viva Vas Deferens – Noel
  6. Luminous Green Snow – Space Girls
  7. Ultraflesh – Crime City
  8. The Spell – Poverty line
  9. The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
  10. Nick Lowe – (I Love the Sound of) Breaking Glass
  11. Harry Nilsson – Jump In The Fire
  12. Gong – I Never Glid Before
  13. The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping
  14. Desperate Measures – Man in a grey hat
  15. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  16. Cable Ties – The Producer
  17. Mo-dettes – White Mice
  18. Native Cats – I remember everyone
  19. Pigasus – From The Stars
  20. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  21. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
  22. The Innocents – Staying at Home
  23. The Screaming Believers – m.16
  24. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  25. Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
  26. Dom and the Wizards – heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
  27. David Bowie – station to station
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-05-19

Previous post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-05-19

Current track

Title

Artist