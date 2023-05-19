Street Beat: 2023-05-19

- Crank – Theme from Crank
- King Snake Roost – Hammerhead 1989
- Alice Cooper – Blue Turk
- The Dumb Earth – Auld lanxiety attack
- Viva Vas Deferens – Noel
- Luminous Green Snow – Space Girls
- Ultraflesh – Crime City
- The Spell – Poverty line
- The Art Gray Noizz Quintet – A Call To You
- Nick Lowe – (I Love the Sound of) Breaking Glass
- Harry Nilsson – Jump In The Fire
- Gong – I Never Glid Before
- The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping
- Desperate Measures – Man in a grey hat
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- Cable Ties – The Producer
- Mo-dettes – White Mice
- Native Cats – I remember everyone
- Pigasus – From The Stars
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
- The Saints – (I’m) Stranded
- The Innocents – Staying at Home
- The Screaming Believers – m.16
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- Flamin’ Groovies – Shake Some Action
- Dom and the Wizards – heavenly sweet little skin wrapped skeleton
- David Bowie – station to station
Reader's opinions