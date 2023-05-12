Street Beat: 2023-05-12

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Velvet Underground – Rock and Roll(demo)
- Le Tigre – Hot Topic
- The Knife – Kino
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Bang
- The Raincoats – Forgotten Words
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Fake Tan – Back how it was
- Caveman Disco – what do you want
- The Villenettes – In My Head
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – You Had Your Chance
- The Munch – Insects
- Rat Catcher – Yesterday-let it be
- The Condos – Blue Bloods
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- Mere Women – Drive
- Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
- Runaways – Waitin’ for the night
- Rahill – Fables
- Alice Cooper – Fields of Regret
- Hawkwind – Be Yourself
- Olhssons Grova – Strange Infection
- Dead By Dawn – Over You
- The Surfadelics – Flux Capacitor
- Grand Funk Railroad – Introduction
- Grand Funk Railroad – Are You Ready
- Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
- The Plague – trashdance
- Death – Politicians in my eyes
- Bad Poets – Walking Song
Reader's opinions