Street Beat: 2023-05-12

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Velvet Underground – Rock and Roll(demo)
  3. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  4. The Knife – Kino
  5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Bang
  6. The Raincoats – Forgotten Words
  7. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  8. Fake Tan – Back how it was
  9. Caveman Disco – what do you want
  10. The Villenettes – In My Head
  11. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls – You Had Your Chance
  12. The Munch – Insects
  13. Rat Catcher – Yesterday-let it be
  14. The Condos – Blue Bloods
  15. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  16. Mere Women – Drive
  17. Whalehouse – Sexy Whale Beach Party
  18. Runaways – Waitin’ for the night
  19. Rahill – Fables
  20. Alice Cooper – Fields of Regret
  21. Hawkwind – Be Yourself
  22. Olhssons Grova – Strange Infection
  23. Dead By Dawn – Over You
  24. The Surfadelics – Flux Capacitor
  25. Grand Funk Railroad – Introduction
  26. Grand Funk Railroad – Are You Ready
  27. Meatbeaters – Just To Get Away
  28. The Plague – trashdance
  29. Death – Politicians in my eyes
  30. Bad Poets – Walking Song
