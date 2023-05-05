Street Beat: 2023-05-05

May 5, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind
  3. Gordon Lightfoot – Sundown
  4. Mudhoney – In ‘N’ Out Of Grace
  5. Mudhoney – Plasticity
  6. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  7. Junk Harmony – simulation groove
  8. CHAMP – The Grind
  9. Radio Birdman – Dark Surprise(live)
  10. Flying Lizards – Lovers and other strangers
  11. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  12. Summer Flake – Stranger
  13. Nick Lowe – So It Goes
  14. Harry Nilsson – 1941
  15. truck train tractor – jonquil
  16. Colonised – Fairweather
  17. Avant Gardeners – wheel of fortune
  18. the moonies – manning clarke
  19. Zoot – Turn Your Head
  20. Fraternity – Seasons Of Change
  21. susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
  22. Fiona Beverage – brokenA
  23. Twine – Same Old Problems
  24. Au Pairs – Diet
  25. Badfinger – I’d die babe
  26. The Skids – Into the Valley
  27. Sparks – Girl From Germany
  28. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  29. Lumpsucker – alien spacecraft
  30. X-Ray Spex – warrior in woolworths
  31. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  32. Bad Poets – Club Au- Go- Go
