Street Beat: 2023-04-21

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
  3. Andy Elison – Arthur Green
  4. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  5. Send A Telegram – Playing In The Shadows
  6. Girls Night Out – Perfect Match
  7. Straitjacket Fits – Down In Splendour
  8. Mudhoney – March To Fuzz
  9. Cull the Band – She Knows
  10. Mountain – Crossroader
  11. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
  12. The Black Keys – Go
  13. Flamin’ Groovies – Slow Death
  14. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Giving It All to the Wind
  15. Black Mountain – Pretty Little Lazies
  16. Pigasus – Stargazer
  17. Deep Purple – Burn
  18. Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
  19. Tuff Darts – All For The Love of Rock’n’Roll(Live, CBGBs
  20. Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
  21. Disturbed – I Don’t Believe
  22. The Waitresses – The Comb
  23. Hector – get fonted
  24. The Public Servants – Company Time
  25. Pool Toy – Festival State
  26. Silkworm – Secret Agent 0013
  27. The Missing Links – You’re Driving Me Insane
  28. The Skodas – Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad
  29. The Numbers – five letter word
