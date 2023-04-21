Street Beat: 2023-04-21

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Pretty Things – Mr Evasion
- Andy Elison – Arthur Green
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
- Send A Telegram – Playing In The Shadows
- Girls Night Out – Perfect Match
- Straitjacket Fits – Down In Splendour
- Mudhoney – March To Fuzz
- Cull the Band – She Knows
- Mountain – Crossroader
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Haunting of Babelini Ankle-Snapper
- The Black Keys – Go
- Flamin’ Groovies – Slow Death
- The Ozark Mountain Daredevils – Giving It All to the Wind
- Black Mountain – Pretty Little Lazies
- Pigasus – Stargazer
- Deep Purple – Burn
- Devo – Uncontrollable Urge
- Tuff Darts – All For The Love of Rock’n’Roll(Live, CBGBs
- Alice Cooper – Halo Of Flies
- Disturbed – I Don’t Believe
- The Waitresses – The Comb
- Hector – get fonted
- The Public Servants – Company Time
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Silkworm – Secret Agent 0013
- The Missing Links – You’re Driving Me Insane
- The Skodas – Everybody Thinks Everybody Else Is Dead Bad
- The Numbers – five letter word
