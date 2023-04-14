Street Beat: 2023-04-14

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The 745 – Goth Lock
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Bad Manners – Lip Up Fatty Thurs. Oct. 12 The Gov.
- The Selecter – On Your Radio
- The Specials – Too Much Too Young(live)
- Parsnip – Nigella
- Habibi – Siin
- Fatal Microbes – Violence grows
- Frankie’s Crew – Somebody
- The Fall – In My Area
- The Art Of Flying Kites – Caravan(Dental Extraction Mix)
- Blowers – Sick Of You
- The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
- Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Steelers – find out
- The Damned – Fun Factory
- New Model Army – Great Expectations
- Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
- Subtract-S – Confidence Man
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the radio
- The Public Servants – Blend 43
- B.A.C. – Slice Of Me
- The Dagoes – You need A Lover
- The Plague – trash dance
- Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
- Somnium – Wilderness, Plants And Trees
- Kitchen Witch – The Frontal Lobe
- Roxy Music – Do the Strand
Reader's opinions