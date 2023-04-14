Street Beat: 2023-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The 745 – Goth Lock
  3. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  4. Bad Manners – Lip Up Fatty Thurs. Oct. 12 The Gov.
  5. The Selecter – On Your Radio
  6. The Specials – Too Much Too Young(live)
  7. Parsnip – Nigella
  8. Habibi – Siin
  9. Fatal Microbes – Violence grows
  10. Frankie’s Crew – Somebody
  11. The Fall – In My Area
  12. The Art Of Flying Kites – Caravan(Dental Extraction Mix)
  13. Blowers – Sick Of You
  14. The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
  15. Itchy & The Nits – Dreamboat
  16. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  17. The Steelers – find out
  18. The Damned – Fun Factory
  19. New Model Army – Great Expectations
  20. Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
  21. Subtract-S – Confidence Man
  22. Pool Toy – Festival State
  23. Ben Gel – Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance to the radio
  24. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  25. B.A.C. – Slice Of Me
  26. The Dagoes – You need A Lover
  27. The Plague – trash dance
  28. Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
  29. Somnium – Wilderness, Plants And Trees
  30. Kitchen Witch – The Frontal Lobe
  31. Roxy Music – Do the Strand
