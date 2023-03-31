Street Beat: 2023-03-31

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Pogues – House of The Gods
- Alpen – landlord(version 1)
- Arrested Development – Mister Landlord
- Dead Kennedys – Let’s Lynch The Landlord
- Ghyti – Landlord
- The Social Surgeons – Landlord
- The 101ers – Silent Telephone
- Heartbreakers – I Love You
- Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
- Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
- Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
- The Slits – Typical Girls
- Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
- The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
- Mums Favourite – Red Room
- Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
- George Glass – A billion years its not enough
- Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
- Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
- Night Rites – Dark Patterns
- The Garrys – George Glass
- Rama Rama – extraordinaire
- Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
- Zombina And The Skeletones – At The Megaplex
- The Modern Lovers – She Cracked
- The Public Servants – Blend 43
- Saucer-Men – Whip
- Hawkwind – PXR5
