Street Beat: 2023-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Pogues – House of The Gods
  3. Alpen – landlord(version 1)
  4. Arrested Development – Mister Landlord
  5. Dead Kennedys – Let’s Lynch The Landlord
  6. Ghyti – Landlord
  7. The Social Surgeons – Landlord
  8. The 101ers – Silent Telephone
  9. Heartbreakers – I Love You
  10. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  11. Delta 5 – Mind Your Own Business
  12. Bush Tetras – Too Many Creeps
  13. The Slits – Typical Girls
  14. Bad Poets – Unknown Lover
  15. The Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  16. Mums Favourite – Red Room
  17. Street Legal – Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
  18. George Glass – A billion years its not enough
  19. Last Days Of Kali – Goodbye
  20. Blood Plastic – Holding Pattern
  21. Night Rites – Dark Patterns
  22. The Garrys – George Glass
  23. Rama Rama – extraordinaire
  24. Au Pairs – It’s Obvious
  25. Zombina And The Skeletones – At The Megaplex
  26. The Modern Lovers – She Cracked
  27. The Public Servants – Blend 43
  28. Saucer-Men – Whip
  29. Hawkwind – PXR5
