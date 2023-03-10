Street Beat: 2023-03-10

  1. Crank – Theme
  2. Clouds – Soul Eater
  3. The Vovos – Venus
  4. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
  5. Dave & Terry – Counting The Hours
  6. Zombina and the Skeletones – At the Megaplex
  7. Faust – baby
  8. Spencer Davis Group – I’m A Man 1968
  9. Music Machine – Point Of No Return -1968
  10. Music Machine – The People In Me
  11. The Tonight Show – Glenelg River
  12. The Public Eye – Reflection of a Reflection
  13. Nick Vulture – Complicated
  14. The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
  15. Pigasus – From the Stars
  16. David Bowie – Andy Warhol
  17. Vertical Hold – My Imagination
  18. The UV’s – Dropping Bombs
  19. The Innocents – Identikit Girl
  20. The Spikes – Pass Myself
  21. The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
  22. The Idea Of Light – She Goes
  23. The Units – Grill Room
  24. !Action Pact! – London Bouncers
  25. Bad Poets – Walking Song
