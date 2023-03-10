Street Beat: 2023-03-10

- Crank – Theme
- Clouds – Soul Eater
- The Vovos – Venus
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Aggro Wax-Eater
- Dave & Terry – Counting The Hours
- Zombina and the Skeletones – At the Megaplex
- Faust – baby
- Spencer Davis Group – I’m A Man 1968
- Music Machine – Point Of No Return -1968
- Music Machine – The People In Me
- The Tonight Show – Glenelg River
- The Public Eye – Reflection of a Reflection
- Nick Vulture – Complicated
- The Caterpillar Explosion – The Caterpillar Explosion
- Pigasus – From the Stars
- David Bowie – Andy Warhol
- Vertical Hold – My Imagination
- The UV’s – Dropping Bombs
- The Innocents – Identikit Girl
- The Spikes – Pass Myself
- The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
- The Idea Of Light – She Goes
- The Units – Grill Room
- !Action Pact! – London Bouncers
- Bad Poets – Walking Song
