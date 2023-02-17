Street Beat: 2023-02-17

- Crank – Theme From Crank
- The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
- Sven Svenson – Ka Goda
- Soul Coughing – Unmarked Helicopters
- XTC – no thugs in your house
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the move
- Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Megan
- The Vovos – Spring Cleaning
- Cold Wave – Buster
- Heavy Blanket – Danny
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
- Zombina and the Skeletones – Bubblegum Machine
- Spray Paint – anyone else want in
- Clamor – Solution
- The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
- Price Of Silence – Don’t Believe Them
- Antireason – Age Of Reason 1988
- Dandelion Wine – The Park 1988
- The Damned – Idiot box
- Church Moms – Fight Me!
- Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
- The Vains – Strut
- Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – My favourite colour is Pink
- Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
- Vintage Crop – Hold The Line
- Subtract-S – Mb Ph
- Devo – Through Being Cool
- Mod Con – X-Ray
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
