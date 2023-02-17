Street Beat: 2023-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2023

  1. Crank – Theme From Crank
  2. The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
  3. Sven Svenson – Ka Goda
  4. Soul Coughing – Unmarked Helicopters
  5. XTC – no thugs in your house
  6. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim on the move
  7. Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Megan
  8. The Vovos – Spring Cleaning
  9. Cold Wave – Buster
  10. Heavy Blanket – Danny
  11. The Empty Threats – Boys in the gutter
  12. Zombina and the Skeletones – Bubblegum Machine
  13. Spray Paint – anyone else want in
  14. Clamor – Solution
  15. The Idea Of Light – Time Stands Still
  16. Price Of Silence – Don’t Believe Them
  17. Antireason – Age Of Reason 1988
  18. Dandelion Wine – The Park 1988
  19. The Damned – Idiot box
  20. Church Moms – Fight Me!
  21. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  22. The Vains – Strut
  23. Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys – My favourite colour is Pink
  24. Dead Kennedys – Soup Is Good Food
  25. Vintage Crop – Hold The Line
  26. Subtract-S – Mb Ph
  27. Devo – Through Being Cool
  28. Mod Con – X-Ray
  29. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Passenger: 2023-02-17

Previous post

Strange Rampage: 2023-02-17

Current track

Title

Artist