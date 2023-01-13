Strange Rampage: 2023-01-13

- Son Lux, Nina Moffitt – Jobu Tupaki
- Aphex Twin – diskhat ALL prepared1mixed 13
- Grumpy Gwen2.0 – Grumpy Gwen
- Electroom Acoostap – HEAVEN IS MY HOME
- Kailo – We B Luvin’
- Nu Article – Modal Thang
- Sleep D – Young Street
- Tutu Amuse – Resident Halbton
- Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Prayer for Peace
- Elle Shimada featuring Waari and Rara Zulu – Remember l 記憶
- GLASSHOUSE. – DELETE
- Ekzander – COMEGETURFREAK
- Itoa – Oh No ft. なかむらみなみ
- Knuckle – Bold And The Breakfull
- Schwayne x Grumpy Gwen – Just Hanging With Some Friends
- DJ TR!P – Dreadnought
- EMIKA – Breath Cuts (Other Worldly Mix)
- little-scale – We Do What We Can – 04
- Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu – Sucked Into A Bagel
- Lila Tirando a Violeta & Nicola Cruz – Cuerpo que Flota
- KINGDTHEDJ – STARTIN’ FUNKY FEAT. PURE & NATURAL
- Jazz Spastiks – By All Means Feat Artifacts
- Peanuts – whats so funny
- SEAQUENCE – Life
- AMBIANCE – Atiji
- Peanuts – Groundhog Day
- Zac Lambe – Double HeadKnock
- Peanuts – THELONIOUS RICK
- CLAIR – Body Blossom extended version
- Zac Lambe – Criminal Canter
- Broadcast – Microtronics 05
- Lila Tirando a Violeta – Flores & El Mar
- Son Lux, Nina Moffitt – The Story of Jobu
- Peanuts – outer space gang
- Jazz Spastiks – Private Room
Reader's opinions