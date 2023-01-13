Strange Rampage: 2023-01-13

January 13, 2023

  1. Son Lux, Nina Moffitt – Jobu Tupaki
  2. Aphex Twin – diskhat ALL prepared1mixed 13
  3. Grumpy Gwen2.0 – Grumpy Gwen
  4. Electroom Acoostap – HEAVEN IS MY HOME
  5. Kailo – We B Luvin’
  6. Nu Article – Modal Thang
  7. Sleep D – Young Street
  8. Tutu Amuse – Resident Halbton
  9. Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Prayer for Peace
  10. Elle Shimada featuring Waari and Rara Zulu – Remember l 記憶
  11. GLASSHOUSE. – DELETE
  12. Ekzander – COMEGETURFREAK
  13. Itoa – Oh No ft. な​か​む​ら​み​な​み
  14. Knuckle – Bold And The Breakfull
  15. Schwayne x Grumpy Gwen – Just Hanging With Some Friends
  16. DJ TR!P – Dreadnought
  17. EMIKA – Breath Cuts (Other Worldly Mix)
  18. little-scale – We Do What We Can – 04
  19. Son Lux, Stephanie Hsu – Sucked Into A Bagel
  20. Lila Tirando a Violeta & Nicola Cruz – Cuerpo que Flota
  21. KINGDTHEDJ – STARTIN’ FUNKY FEAT. PURE & NATURAL
  22. Jazz Spastiks – By All Means Feat Artifacts
  23. Peanuts – whats so funny
  24. SEAQUENCE – Life
  25. AMBIANCE – Atiji
  26. Peanuts – Groundhog Day
  27. Zac Lambe – Double HeadKnock
  28. Peanuts – THELONIOUS RICK
  29. CLAIR – Body Blossom extended version
  30. Zac Lambe – Criminal Canter
  31. Broadcast – Microtronics 05
  32. Lila Tirando a Violeta – Flores & El Mar
  33. Son Lux, Nina Moffitt – The Story of Jobu
  34. Peanuts – outer space gang
  35. Jazz Spastiks – Private Room
