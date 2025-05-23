Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2025

  1. The Baker Fields – Nice day for it
  2. Sampology – Morning Sun
  3. Jori Hulkkonen – Four Seasons, Four Loves
  4. Coen – Ripper
  5. Boo Boo and Mace – Hejaz
  6. Smilk – Shredder
  7. Sarno Ultra – Spinning Gold
  8. Harvey Sutherland – Nobody Like U
  9. Dolph – Fuji Speedway
  10. Overcast – Wolfe
  11. Discarded – Most Nights, Most Weeks
  12. Footclan – South
  13. Kate Miller – Sprint
  14. Mental Availability – Recognition and Recall
  15. Strict Face – Palm Mag
  16. khuev0 – 5 Years of Badluck
  17. Sleep D – Acheron Cauldron
  18. Garneau – Pump that Shit
  19. ATM – Block Bustas
  20. Mad Gamble – Brunswick
